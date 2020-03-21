|
Alpha Guajardo
Alpha Guajardo, 70, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on March 16th 2020. Alpha was born on March 3rd 1950 in Taft, TX to Alfonso and Luz Guajardo. She is now rejoicing in Heaven with her father Alfonso Guajardo, sister Elizabeth Sendejo, husband Jose Luis Guajardo Sr., and son Leo Guajardo. Alpha was truly a beautiful person inside and out. She was full of courage, strength, and compassion. She was a fearless and faithful fighter throughout her life and even in her last days she remained strong and knew she was on her way to spend eternity with her loved ones in heaven. Alpha is survived by her mother Luz B. Guajardo. Her brothers, Eleazar Guajardo (Irma), Alfonso Guajardo (Sylvia), and Frank Sendejo. Sisters, Deborah G. Trevino and Lucille Guajardo. Her Children, Denise Trevino (Alfredo), Lisa Dominguez (Jessie), Jose Luis Guajardo Jr. (Josie), Jolynn Gottschalk (Chris), and Amber Guajardo. Along with 17 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Alpha loved spending time with her family and friends. Her family was truly her pride and joy. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend. She leaves behind countless memories to cherish forever. Alpha will be dearly missed by those who loved and knew her. The family would like to thank everyone that was there for Alpha throughout her journey in life. Services to be announced at a later date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020