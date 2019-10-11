|
Alton Ezell,81, went to be with the Lord on October 6, 2019. Alton was born on June 24, 1938 in Golden, Texas.
Services were held earlier this week to honor his legacy. Alton will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those who wish to make memorial offerings other than flowers, please consider donations to the Gregory-Portland Education Foundation at g-pisd.org or the First United Methodist Church of Portland, Texas.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2003 W. Wheeler Ave., Aransas Pass, Texas 78336, 361-758-3221.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019