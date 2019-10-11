Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Resources
More Obituaries for Alton Ezell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alton Ezell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alton Ezell Obituary
Alton Ezell,81, went to be with the Lord on October 6, 2019. Alton was born on June 24, 1938 in Golden, Texas.

Services were held earlier this week to honor his legacy. Alton will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those who wish to make memorial offerings other than flowers, please consider donations to the Gregory-Portland Education Foundation at g-pisd.org or the First United Methodist Church of Portland, Texas.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to: Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2003 W. Wheeler Ave., Aransas Pass, Texas 78336, 361-758-3221.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now