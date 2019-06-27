|
|
Alvaro Perez
Banquete - Alvaro Perez, 101, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on June 21, 2019. He was born on October 29, 1917 in Mexico to Guadalupe and Balvina Pena. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Clementina Perez; four brothers and one sister.
He is survived by his children, Bellanilda Perez Gonzalez, Ercilia Perez, Amelia Perez, Alvaro Perez, Jr., Atilano G. Perez and Mario Perez; his siblings, Guadalupe Perez, Minerba Perez and Evelia Quezada. He was also blessed with eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Banquete, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 27, 2019