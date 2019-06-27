Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Parish
Banquete, TX
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
Robstown, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvaro Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvaro Perez


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alvaro Perez Obituary
Alvaro Perez

Banquete - Alvaro Perez, 101, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on June 21, 2019. He was born on October 29, 1917 in Mexico to Guadalupe and Balvina Pena. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Clementina Perez; four brothers and one sister.

He is survived by his children, Bellanilda Perez Gonzalez, Ercilia Perez, Amelia Perez, Alvaro Perez, Jr., Atilano G. Perez and Mario Perez; his siblings, Guadalupe Perez, Minerba Perez and Evelia Quezada. He was also blessed with eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Banquete, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now