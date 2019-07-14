|
|
Alvin John Ducho
Corpus Christi - Alvin John Ducho, 86, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 with his loving daughter by his side. He was born on October 1, 1932 in Moulton, Texas to John and Matilda Ducho. He was a parishioner of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church and an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He worked for Dildy Supply Company until he retired.
He is preceded in death by his parents John and Matilda Ducho, his wife Benita Ducho and his sister Lorene Veit. He is survived by his daughter Donna Ducho (George Gonzalez), granddaughter Brandiss (Delfino) Escalante, great grandchildren Braylan and Xylea, nieces and nephews Diane Heil, Linda (Rodney) Thompson, Susan (Mike) Robinson, Joyce (Tom) Eltzroth and Victor (Shelley) Veit. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Doctors Regional, ER staff and the ICU staff and longtime primary care physician Dr. Glenn Bugay.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 with a Rosary to be recited later that evening at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from July 14 to July 18, 2019