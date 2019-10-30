|
Amada Pena Luna
Corpus Christi - Amada Pena Luna, age 87, passed away October 28, 2019. She was born on February 18, 1932 to Eleuterio and Romualda Pena in Goliad County. She married her husband of 29 years on February 11, 1960. She will always be remembered for the love she had for her crafts, her animals, her plants and doing her word search puzzles. She dedicated her life to her family and was strongly devoted to them. She lived a simple life and was happy in it. She was a devoted member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Amada is preceded in death by her husband, Isabel H. Luna, Jr. and her parents, Eleuterio and Romualda Pena.
Amada is survived by her children, San Juanita (Rogelio) Alejandro, Ernesto (Amalia) Luna, Maria Guadalupe (Steve) Sokolowski, Graciela Luna and Juan Martin Luna, a sister, Rebecca Pena and honorary lifelong family friends, Cynthia Ramos-Martinez and Modesta Z. Leal, eight grandchildren, Marcos (Miranda) Pena, Dewayne A. Kornegay, Francisco (Madeline) Luna, Marcelino Kornegay, Emmanuel Luna and Mateo Garcia, Arian Luna and Andrea Luna, five great-grandchildren, Carissa Pena, Camryn Pena, Caden Pena, Kaylin Luna and Avery Crites, her personal assistant and confidant, Melinda Sanchez and her baby (puppy) Azela Luna.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a prayer service will held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at Old Collins Cemetery in Alice, Texas.
Having the distinguished honor to be pallbearers are her grandsons, Marcos Pena, Dewayne Kornegay, Francisco Luna, Marcelino Kornegay, Emmanuel Luna and Mateo Garcia. Honorary pallbearers are Caden Pena, Noel Esquivel, and Vernon (Buddy) Miller.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019