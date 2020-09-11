1/1
Amador G. Benavidez
1940 - 2020
Amador G. Benavidez

Corpus Christi - Amador G. Benavidez, 80, was called to be with our Lord on September 07, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1940 in Robstown, Texas to Felipe and Santos Guajardo Benavidez. He was a hardworking and loving father, a brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to so many who will be profoundly missed.

He goes home to the Lord to reunite with his parents, his wife, Olga Benavidez and two brothers, Faustino and Juan Benavidez.

He is survived by his children, Amador Benavidez, Jr., Arlena Porras and Ronnie Benavidez; his siblings, Lucia (the late Teofilo) Garcia, Teresa Blakley (the late Antonio Pena), Felipe (the late Mary Ann) Benavidez, Guadalupe (the late Fortunato) Estrada and Jose (Janie) Benavidez; two sisters-in-law, Maria Elena Benavidez and Maria Elena Benavidez. He will also be deeply missed by his three grandchildren, Trey, Daniel and Cody; two great-grandchildren, Emarie and Noah, and one on the way, Nathan, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Rosary
07:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
SEP
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
