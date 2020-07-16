Amalia V. TijerinaCorpus Christi - Amalia Verdin Tijerina, earned her heavenly wings at the age of 85. She joins our Dad in their heavenly home. Mom passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on July 11, 2020. Mom loved the Lord. She was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friends to many. Mom was born in Robstown, Texas on March 6, 1935 to Jose and Micaela Verdin.She is preceded in death by her husband Paulo Tijerina Sr., and daughter Dora Tijerina.Survived by her children Paul Tijerina Jr. (Susie), Noe Tijerina (Nora), Esmeralda Tijerina Silva (Joel), Rey Tijerina (Dalia), Joe Tijerina Sr. (Doris). And two sisters Ercelia Tamez and Ninfa Nik.Mom had 9 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren.Serving as pallbearers will be Paul Tijerina Jr., Noe Tijerina, Rey Tijerina, Jeremey Tijerina, Paul Aguallo and Edward Tamez.Honorary Pallbearers: Dara Silva, Xanadu Tijerina, Joel Silva, Joe Tijerina Sr., Joe Tijerina Jr., Dominick Tijerina, Isiah Tijerina*Due to the Covid-19 services will be private