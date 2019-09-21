Services
Moore Funeral Home
402 S Alamo St
Refugio, TX 78377
(361) 526-4334
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Moore Funeral Home Chapel
Amber Marie Solansky Obituary
Amber Marie Solansky, 33, passed away September 17, 2019.

Preceded in death byher mother, grandfathers Gunny Sergeant Ivan Atchisson and Deloy Pollard. She was born May 24, 1986 to John David Atchisson and the late Brenda Featherston.

She is survived by her father; grandmothers Gloria Atchisson and Darlene Pollard; husband Larry Solansky of Refugio; son Johnathan Solansky of Refugio; daughters Heather Belle Solansky, Alice Marie Solansky, Autumn Rose Solansky all of Refugio; brothers Clayton Digel, James Digel and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio,Texas 78377.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 21, 2019
