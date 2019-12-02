|
Amelia "Amy" Baratto Gibson
Corpus Christi - Amelia "Amy" Baratto Gibson passed away 41 days shy of 96. A great daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother she lived her life with great passion and giving. Her life began as a daughter to Italian immigrant parents in Shirkeville, Indiana. She didn't speak English until 1st grade at age six. She later graduated as the Valedictorian of Fayette High School, New Goshen, Indiana. Her heart was captured by a young handsome Harley "Hoot" Gibson when he threw and hit her with a strawberry while earning summer money at the Strawberry Patch. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary just before Harley passed 3 years ago. During her life she worked as a secretary and spent 15 years at Columbia Records, Terre Haute, Indiana as quality control supervisor listening to Johnny Cash and other artists. But her focus was always her family. First, she focused on children Myra and Bruce on whom she expended unbelievable energy. She would stay up all night helping them with homework, 4-H projects, school projects, dance recitals, sporting events, pep rallies, speech competition, parties, college projects, cooking, sewing costumes, and gardening. She always insisted on perfection and maximum effort. This resulted in numerous 1st place, championships, and successful children that led to successful grandchildren and on and on. She always placed others first. She did an amazing job of caring for her parents well into their 90's. She never lost track of her Italian Heritage staying in touch with relatives in Bassano Del Grappa, Italy and preparing amazing Italian meals. Her level of organization was unparalleled highlighted by mailing 80+ Christmas Cards every November before anyone else. She was active in Community activities, such as PTA President, Brownie/Girl Scout Leader, Sycamore counsel for Girl Scouts, and member of Nu Phi, Mu Sorority. Many of these organizations positively influence young girls growing up. She was a devout Catholic attending Annunciation Catholic Church in Brazil, Indiana throughout the 1990's. Later, she retired with Hoot in Corpus Christi, where she attended St. Patrick's Church. Thirteen years ago she developed Alzheimer's which gradually stole her essence. Despite outstanding care by Irene , Blanca Gonzales, Aurora Avalos, Kathleen Williams, Irma Villarreal, and two other caregivers she outlived, she passed away on November 30th, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents Giovanni and Antonia Baratto, four siblings, and her husband Harley. She is survived by Myra Stephens (Doyle) and their children Lynn (Steve), Jason (Ken), Matthew (Nancy) and Christopher (Ingrid), their eight great- grandchildren, and also, Bruce (Genevieve), their children, Anthony, Lauren, Andrew and one great- grandchild.
Thanks to Dr. Ray Acebo, Dr. George Benavides, Dr.Praderio, Dr. Schlemmer, Jon Flores RN, Alma Ramirez, LVN, and other Health care professionals. Special thanks to Irene and Vernon Nedbalek.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Research Program at Texasfacttoface.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019