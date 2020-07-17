1/1
Amelia R. Ochoa
Amelia R. Ochoa

Corpus Christi - Amelia R. Ochoa, age 71, passed away July 16, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1949 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Manuel Rodriguez and Margarita Alvarez. Amelia retired from the Corpus Christi Independent School District. She enjoyed traveling, the outdoors and camping. Amelia was a strong woman, a loving wife and mother and could make you laugh.

Amelia is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Eva Mendoza, brothers, Julian, Manuel, Andres and Erasmo Rodriguez.

Amelia is survived by her husband, of 50 years, Edward Ochoa Jr, two children, Rita (Jose) Ochoa Ledesma, James (Christina) Ochoa, five grandchildren, Joshua DeLuna, Alexis DeLuna, Emily DeLuna, Liam Ochoa, Malia Ochoa, one great-grandchild, Ayden Wolf, four brothers, Jose (Olga) Rodriguez, Richard (Maricela) Rodriguez, Robert (Naomi) Rodriguez, Salomon (Eldelmira) Rodriguez, two sisters, Mage (Carlos) Perez, Diana Rodriguez, numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Reid Chapel in Seaside Memorial Park, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
