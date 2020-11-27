Amelia T. Trevino
Sinton - Amelia T. Trevino passed away on November 23, 2020. She was 89.
Amelia was born on November 3, 1931 in Taft, Texas to Edmundo and Olivia (Sanchez) Torres. She was a resident of Sinton, Texas for 70 years and former resident of Taft, Texas. Amelia was a homemaker and retired from the San Patricio County Courthouse. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother sister and friend who will be missed by everyone who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Edmundo and Oliva Torres; son: Oscar Trevino; sisters: Guillerma Medina and Adela Hernandez.
Survivors include her loving husband of 70 years: Juan A. Trevino; sons: Juan Trevino, Jr. (Alicia) of Houston, Orlando Trevino (Edith) of Tulsa; Jacob Trevino and Isaiah Trevino both of Sinton; daughters: Sylvia Lopez of Sinton, Mariah Trevino of Portland and Olivia Trevino of Gregory; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brothers: Eliseo Torres (Nieves) of Albuquerque, NM and Edmundo Torres (Lupita) of Taft; sister: Emma Alaniz (Corando) of Alice and numerous extended family members and friends.
Visitation will begin Monday, November 30, 2020, 4:00 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. The Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be the same evening, 7:00 PM at the funeral home. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 11:00 AM at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Sinton. Burial will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery, Sinton.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.