Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Amy Lynn Amy, 36, went to be with Lord on April 23, 2019. Amy was born on May 11, 1982, to parents Thomas and Jamie Hutchins Sr. in Fort Stockton, TX.

Amy is preceded in death by mother, Jamie Ennen; grandmother, Josephine Hutchins; grandfather, William J. Hutchins Sr.

Left to cherish her memories is her Husband, Dustin D. Amy; sons, Lloyd Anthony Rodriguez and Dylan Daniel Amy; daughters, Tess Leigh Rodriguez, Taylor A. Ruiz, Elizabeth Knoblett, Alexis S. Youngbloom, and Kendra A. Amy; father, Thomas A. Hutchins Sr.; step-mother, Cindy S. Hutchins; brothers, Thomas A. Hutchins Jr., and Odell D. Tannellhill; sisters, Stacie J. Hutchins, Tifani Conklin, and Meri Tannehill; grandmother, Judy Bergman.

Amy was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, wife, and friend. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed helping and volunteering at the Gregory Fire Department where she was considered "Fire Mom". Amy was a mother to all, she knew everyone's birthdays and loved organizing family gatherings, walks on the beach and sunflowers. Amy will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 27, 2019
