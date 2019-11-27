Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Amy Hamilton

Amy Hamilton Obituary
Amy Hamilton, 79, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away November 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny and her grandson Ryan Reed.

She leaves behind four children, Eddie Hamilton, Darla Koschalk, David Hamilton, and Shirley Hudspeth; four grandchildren Cassie Jones, Valerie Wilson, Lance Hudspeth, and Colton Hudspeth; and two great-grandchildren Emma and Amelia Jones who knew her as Grandma Pee-Pie.

She was a member of the church of Christ at Riverside. She had many friends and never met a stranger. She also enjoyed seeing the familiar faces while working as an officer for the local elections.

Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home

Services will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, November, 30, 2019 at the Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel

There will be a private burial for the family.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
