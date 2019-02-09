|
Ana Maria Montez
Corpus Christi, TX
Ana Maria Montez, age 71, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019.
Ana was born on September 21, 1947 to Leandro and Candelaria Jimenez. She will always be remembered for her kind heart, sweet fun loving nature, thoughtfulness, and her love and devotion for her family. She was one of a kind and will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Ana was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. Ana is preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers and 6 sisters.
Ana is survived by her husband of 37 years, Augustine Montez, her children, Brenda (Roger) Llamas, Brian Ashley and Benjamin (Kimberly) Ashley. Her stepchildren Suzanne (Vicente) Ramirez, Cindy (Louis) Garza, Anthony Montez, Saundra Montez, Catherine (Jay) Martinez and Andrew Montez; 18 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, 2 brothers, Luis Jimenez, Emmit Jimenez, and 1 sister Adeline Hill.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited that same evening.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 9, 2019