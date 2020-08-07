Anabel Rosa MendozaCorpus Christi - Anabel Rosa Mendoza, 74, celebrated her Heavenly Homecoming on her beloved daughter's birthday, August 4th, 2020. She was born on November 8, 1945, in Garceno, Texas to Juan and Benilde Rosa. She grew up in La Rosita, Texas and graduated from Harlingen High School. She attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville and Corpus Christi where she received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education. She was an educator for over 40 years at West Oso ISD and CCISD's Prescott, Schanen and Tom Browne. She was an asset to the educational community and inspired a love of learning in students and staff.During college, she met a young man who was mesmerized by her eyes and her intellect. He was so enamoured, he told her, "We are getting married." They were married in Escobares, Texas on May 30, 1970. Over the years, their love grew, they gazed into each other's eyes, read the comics, befriended neighbors, entertained family and friends, listened to music, enjoyed their beautiful plants and bird watching. Their proudest accomplishment was to raise four strong-willed daughters. With their unconditional love and support, each daughter sought higher education and has chosen a fulfilling profession. Most recently, they celebrated their 50th Anniversary surrounded by family and friends.Anabel was a devout Catholic who attended as many church classes, bible study groups, and religious book studies as she could at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Many would always find her sitting in the third row on the right side of the church on Saturdays and/or Sundays. Mirroring her beloved mamita's pastime, Anabel loved to sew and quilt beautiful, custom quilts and other projects for family and friends. She loved to gather with family, playing loteria and sipping Tequila Rose, as well as joining friends for Margaritas during Happy Hour at OTB. She always enjoyed many hobbies including going to the movies, completing puzzles, coloring, playing Christmas Santa, journaling, and studying our family tree line. For years, she loved the calmness she felt while coloring pages and thought it should be shared. Against her husband's wishes, she still secretly sent out her infamous $5 birthday coloring pages to family and friends of all ages. Everyday we were blessed to receive messages with birthday reminders, daily prayers, and pictures filled with love, life, and laughter. Our Mother was beautiful, loving, kind-hearted, selfless, faithful, generous, thoughtful, strong-willed, courageous, silly, and supportive. She was our Prayer Warrior, she saw the good in everyone, shared a smile and never complained.She is survived by her loving husband, Erasmo Vela Mendoza. She will forever be in the hearts of her sweet, darling daughters, Rose Lynn, April Lynnette (Dominic) Mancha, Kathlynn (Miguel) Gardoza, and Cheryl Lynn. She was affectionately known as Wela to Jaelynn, Mercedes, Dominic Erasmo, and many other little loved ones. She will be forever remembered by her siblings, Alma Gloria Garcia, Elizabeth Barrera, Blanca (Alfredo) Leal, Edward Rosa, and her in-laws, Esteban Mendoza, Elvira (Guadalupe) Garcia, Erlinda (Cresencio) Cardona, Elva (Miguel) Martinez, and a plethora of cherished nieces, nephews, and friends who were blessed to know her.She is preceded in death by her beloved parents, and brothers, Juan Rosa Jr and Jose Adan Rosa.We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for reaching out to our family. We love hearing about the way our mom sprinkled your life with prayer, love, laughter, and light. Please continue to share these beautiful moments with us. Mom was our light in the darkness, and she will continue to light our way. Her love is in all we think, all we say, and all we do. We are grateful for the path she has shown us and the two gifts she gave us, love and faith."Keep talking to me. I'm listening." Faith Family Friends ForeverVisitation will begin at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 5921 Yorktown Blvd with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.