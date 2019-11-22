|
|
Anadelia Olivarez
Corpus Christi - Mrs. Anadelia Olivarez, 80, born March 22, 1939, passed away in Corpus Christi, Texas on November 20, 2019.
Mrs. Olivarez, affectionately known as Ana, was born in Weslaco, Texas and is the eldest child of Raul and Paula Gonzalez. Upon graduating from Weslaco High in 1958, she attended nursing school in Corpus Christi. Ana married her high school sweetheart, Joe Olivarez, in 1961 and together raised two sons. Joe and Ana were members of the Corpus Christi Cathedral - singing and traveling for over 15 years with the Cathedral Choir. The highlight from their time with the choir was a performance at the Vatican for Pope John Paul II. Ana was well respected as an Occupational Health Nurse and upon retiring, continued to be active with her lifelong passion as a Master Gardner which was inherited from her Mother. Ana is deeply loved and cherished by sons Joe Nathan, who resides in Austin, Texas with his wife Deanna and son John Ethan, who resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico with his wife Pam. Ana is survived by her husband, sons, granddaughters Cadence and Cantar, grandson Seth, and great-grandson Everett. Her memory will live on with siblings Raul (Dora), Rene (Anne), Hernan (Mary), Magdalena, brother-in-law Joel (Rebecca), and sister-in law Olga (Bernice), along with nieces, nephews, cousins, and their children. Ana will forever be remembered for her class, beauty, grace, and conviction to her faith.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 1222 Morgan Ave with a Rosary to follow at 6:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Corpus Christi Cathedral.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019