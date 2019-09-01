|
|
Andres Vasquez III
Corpus Christi - Andres Vasquez III, was born on January 17, 1956 in Falfurrias, TX. To Andres Jr. and Blanca Vasquez He is preceded in death by his father, Andres Vasquez Jr. and grandparents, Guadalupe and Celia T. Mireles and Andres and Tomasa R. Vasquez.
Andy was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, serving from1973-1981. He was a catcher for the Roy Miller HS buccaneers back in the 70's, which was one of his proudest moments but was more proud watching his grandson, A.J. Vasquez catching in the 2019 5A State Championship game for the Georgetown Eagles. Little did we know it would be the last time he would be surrounded by his children, grandchildren, siblings, and beloved wife all together and of all places at the ballpark.
Andy was a loving father and grandfather. He will be remembered for his sarcasm, his love of family and love of the game. He is the Astros #1 self-proclaimed fan. He never gave up on them and was Happy to see them win the World Series in 2017 on his big screen TV.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sylvia Arriola Vasquez; his children, Andres Vasquez IV (Melissa), Aaron Vasquez, Andrea Lynn Galvan (Robert), John Erik Paredez (Veronica), Martha Ann Barrera (Mario) and Yvonne Marie Candelaria (Mark). Andy is also survived by his mother, Blanca Delia Vasquez; sisters, Irma Fletcher (Billy), Leticia Sabala (Michael), Melinda Garza (Joe); brother, Gilberto Rene Vasquez (Sonia); 15 grandchildren, Mateo, AJ, Alliana "Allibird", Sylest, Jade, Andres 5 "Bump"Cid, Jeremiah, Lia, Marlena, Sophia, Roberto, Aubree, Avisail and Oliver along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Dr. David Sutter, Cardiology Associates especially Dr. Gabor Szalai and Dr. Fabriza Zarinetchi, Denise Guerra, Prissy and all the nurses of NSCL Home Health, Carlos Zaen from Encompass, and Fresenius Kidney Care Bay Area Dialysis-Corpus Christi
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel-Memorial Holly from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel-Memorial Holly at 12:00 pm with interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 1, 2019