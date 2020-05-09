|
|
Andrew D'Angelo
Portland - Andrew D'Angelo, age 96, entered into eternal life on May 2, 2020. He was born January 23, 1924 in Brooklyn, New York. Andrew proudly served his country as a member of the Great Generation during World War II in Normandy, France and received 5 Bronze stars for heroism. He graduated Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute with a Masters Degree in Civil Engineering and had an impressive career in building bridges and later in marine salvage. He was married 70 years to his wife Phyllis where together they raised their family in Queens, New York. Later they retired to West Palm Beach, Florida where they lived for twenty years. They recently moved to Portland, Texas to be closer to their daughter. Andrew was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Andrew was a devout Catholic, being an active member of Incarnation Church in Queens, NY, Holy Name of Jesus Church in West Palm Beach, FL, and most recently Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Portland, TX. He was an avid bowler for many years along with enjoying his daily crossword puzzles. Watching baseball on TV or at a stadium was also one of his favorite pastimes.
Andrew is preceded in death by his wife Phyllis D'Angelo. He is survived by his daughter Carol Mauch (Steve) and son William A. D'Angelo. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Stephen Mauch, Casey Mauch, Kayla Mauch Rumbaugh, Candice D'Angelo, Andrew D'Angelo, and one sister Louise Hecker. He was so proud to be a great-grandfather to Aden, Matthew, Luke, Kelsea, Anna, Maddox and Meadow.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father Piotr Koziel at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 14 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church with a private interment immediately following at Seaside Memorial Park.
Special thanks to Brookdale Senior Living, Portland, Texas for the loving care given to him as a resident there and for the kindness and support shown to his family during his final days. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020