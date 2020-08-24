Andrew "Andy" Garcia
Corpus Christi - Andrew "Andy" Garcia, age 47, passed away on August 19, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1973 to Rachel Garcia and Felix Garcia in Corpus Christi, Texas. He attended Foy J. Moody High School in 1992.
Andrew "Andy' Garcia married his wife, Carmen Perez-Garcia, of 27 years on July 13, 1993. He was employed by One Home Care Solutions. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and cousin. Andy enjoyed playing poker, softball and pool. He will always be remembered for his love of laughter, his devotion and love to his family, sense of humor, his contagious laugh and always lending a helping hand. He loved being surrounded by his family and friends. Andy was a big hearted person with a bigger than life personality. He never met a stranger. No matter the crowd, he was always the life of the party and kept everyone entertained.
Andrew is survived by his wife Carmen Perez-Garcia, daughter Marivelle Andie Garcia, sons Joe Manuel Perez and Robert Anthony Cano, mother Rachel Garcia, five grandchildren, sister Michelle Almendarez, brother-in-law Pete Almendarez, father-in-law Gilberto S. Perez and mother-in-law Mary F. Perez, seven nieces, five nephews and seven great-grandnephews.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. To view a livestream of the Rosary please visit Andy's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com
.
Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Joe M. Perez, Robert A. Cano, Pete Almendarez, Victor Perez Sr., Gilbert Perez, Victor Ray Perez Jr., Dustin Almendarez, Eric Chapa, Steve Treviño, and Richard Marroquin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carmen Perez Garcia.