Galilean Lutheran Church
3321 Cimarron Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Galilean Lutheran Church
3321 Cimarron Blvd.
Corpus Christi, TX
1945 - 2019
Andrew R. Agan Obituary
Andrew R. Agan passed on November 18, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. He was 74 years old.

Andrew "Andy" R. Agan was born October 26, 1945, in Harlingen, to the late Herbert W. Agan and Sue H. Treon Agan.

He graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1963, and from Texas Tech University in 1968, with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

He was a member of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity.

He worked as an insurance agent, having his own Independent Insurance Agency. After selling his company he went into business development.

Throughout the years Andy was a member of Rotary, Christian Businessmen's Round Table, CCA, and a founding member of SEA.

He is survived by wife, Barbara Ann Agan; daughter, Jennifer (Jeff) Briggs of Magnolia; son, Matt (Kasia) Agan of Brooklyn, NY; step-daughter, Wendy Abel of Austin; grandchildren, Amaris and Takoda Briggs; brother, Herb Agan of Houston; sister, Patty Moore of Denton and nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Galilean Lutheran Church, 3321 Cimarron Blvd., Corpus Christi.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019
