Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Family catholic church
2509 Nogales/MacArthur.
Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Coastal Bend State Veterans cemetery
9974 I.H.37 Access Rd.
Andrez Perez Sr. Obituary
Andrez Perez, Sr.

Corpus Christi - After a long battle with ALS, Andrez Perez, Sr. was called home to rest on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, brother and Popo. Coined with the nickname "Pino" for his stories, humor and quick wit. He was a Tuloso Midway graduate and an US Army Veteran. Foregoing his chance to play University of Texas-Austin, Pino proudly served his country as PVT in the Army. He spent several years servicing helicopters at CCAD and retired from TCI Cable. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time playing in pool leagues, weekends at the casinos and family gatherings.

He preceeded in death by his father, Sylvester Perez and is survived by his mother, Sophia Perez, brothers Carlos, Richard (Rosa) sisters Margie (widowed), Laura (widowed), Paula (Ronald) and Carmen (Daniel).

Andrez H Perez is also survived by his loving wife of 52 years Manuela G Perez, Daughter Melissa Winterroth, son Andy Jr ( Velma ) and Angie Ibarra ( David ) 10 grandkids and 13 great grandkids.

He loved and was loved by all the survive him and will be dearly missed.

Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, at Guardian funeral home chapel 'A" with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, September 5, at Holy Family catholic church, 2509 Nogales/MacArthur. Burial will follow with Military Honors in the Coastal Bend State Veterans cemetery 9974 I.H.37 Access Rd. at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 1, 2019
