Services
Unity Chapel Funeral Home
1207 Sam Rankin St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
(361) 882-6425
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Unity Chapel Funeral Home
1207 Sam Rankin St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
St. John Baptist Church
5445 Greenwood St
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Refugio, TX
View Map
- - Angel passed away quietly at her home on Sept 10,2019. A graduate of Roy Miller High and a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. Angel had a career as a Court Reporter and she was known for her angelic voice, She is preceded in death by her grandparents and step father. Left with memories are daughter; Darellyn (Terrance) Goode of San Antonio, TX; Mother Jewel E Wilson of CC, TX; Father Kenneth B. Bland of Refugio,TX; Brother Dwayne Bland of Fifi, WA; Sister Beverly Smith (David) Houston, TX and one granddaughter. Visitation Friday September 13, 2019 at Unity Chapel Funeral Home 1207 Sam Rankin St at 5;00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service at St. John Baptist Church 5445 Greenwood St at 1:30 p.m., on September 14, burial to follow in Refugio, TX.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 13, 2019
