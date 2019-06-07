Angel S. Garcia



Dallas - Angel S. Garcia, 51, A Child of God, beloved brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend, left this earthly life surrounded by loving family on May 16th. He embraced his Christian faith early in life. He worshiped God spreading His Word, guided by Jesus Christ and led by the Holy Spirit. He is reaping Heavens reward of Eternal Life purchased for each of us by the Life, Death and Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.



Born on the feast of the Assumption of Blessed Virgin Mary, August 15, 1967 to Fidel and Diola Garcia in Corpus Christi, he was christened with the name Angel. He loved to fish the coastal area waters for redfish and black drum. He sought the thrill of handling a fishing pole as it danced with a huge fish on the other end of the line.



He was a tradesman helper. He laid brick in Virginia and worked construction and remodeling in North Texas. His favorite job was driving a truck in Las Vegas delivering plants and flowers to and from California for 14 years. He worked as a sandblaster, blasting and painting minesweeper ships at Ingleside Naval Station. He worked locally as a RV mechanic helper and boat trailer repair helper. He dabbled in valuable collectibles.



He lived his life like he wanted, he moved to wherever he felt called, always accompanied by the Father, Son and the Holy Spirit. When asked how he was doing, he responded with "We" are doing fine. "We" are on our way, to include himself and the Holy Trinity.



He was preceded in death by his parents Fidel and Diola Garcia and infant brother Gabriel. He is survived by his siblings, Marta (Arnulfo) Alvarado, Oscar (Cynthia) Garcia, Irma (Jesse) Garcia and Carlos (Delphine) Garcia. He leaves behind many nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and others whose lives he's touched. His favorite times were celebrating with family and friends and making memories. May his memories bring peace to our hearts and smiles to our faces.



We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Prima Maggie Salgado and her family for all their help and assistance and for never leaving his side during his time of need.



An Inurnment will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please donate your time or services to a worthy cause of your choice. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary