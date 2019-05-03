Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX
Angela "Angie" Escobar Adame

Corpus Christi - Angela "Angie" Escobar Adame passed away on April 25, 2019 at the age of 83.

She was born on April 24, 1936 in Ben Bolt, Texas.

Angie was a beautician in Corpus Christi for fifteen years. She was later a teacher's aid in Beeville for 16 years. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great grandmother and will be remembered for her kind personality, big heart and generosity.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eleuterio and Andrea Escobar; infant son, Jesse Douglas Adame; son, Victor Adame; siblings, Odilia Jimenez, Ricardo Escobar, Ramiro Escobar, Roque Escobar, Eligio Escobar, Rojerio Escobar, Mary E. Florez and Alicia Escobar.

She leaves her loving memories to her beloved husband of 55 years, Jesse R. Adame; grandchildren, Victoria L. Adame - Gonzalez (Robert), Angela L. Adame (Benjamin C. Strong), Jesse Douglas Adame, Lissette M. Adame; great grandchildren, Adrin Rene Gonzalez, Andru Jesse-Lee Gonzalez, Erin Samantha Gonzalez; siblings, Rafael Escobar, Eluterio Escobar Jr., Andrea "Andy" Hinojosa, and Paula "Polly" E. Lopez.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. Burial services will be given on a later date

Online condolences may be offered at www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 3, 2019
