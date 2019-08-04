|
|
Angelica (Angie) Salinas
Corpus Christi - On July 31, 2019, our beloved Angelica (Angie) Salinas was called to join her Heavenly Father after 89 years of loving care to her immediate family and community.
Angie will be lovingly remembered by her husband, of 69 years, Ismael (Mike) Salinas III; her daughters, Ruth Wayne, Nancy Salinas, Patricia Lawrence, Cynthia Maser and Grace Prather; two sons-in-law, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.
Angie was a long time resident of Corpus Christi, Texas, where she will be remembered for her wonderful accomplishments as a top producing realtor/broker and president of Corpus Christi Women's Council. She was a member of the Corpus Christi Board of Realtors for over 10 years and a 60-year member of First United Methodist Church where she served her church family helping with communion Sundays.
For the last three years' she has resided in New Braunfels, Texas. Her family was the center of her world and she will be greatly missed. Angie lived her life with the highest level of integrity. She had a compassionate, loving heart and was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and a great-grandmother.
Funeral Services to be held Friday, August 9, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, beginning with a visitation at 1:00 pm and followed by a Service at 2:00 pm. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Condolences may be offered at www.memory gardensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019