|
|
ANGELINA MARIE KEMMERER
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Angelina M. Kemmerer, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born in Palmerton, Pennsylvania on October 7, 1930 to Bartolo and Maria Longhi of Lansford, Pennsylvania. She was raised in Lansford and graduated from St. Anne's Catholic High School in 1948.
After high school Angelina attended Allentown Business College. While attending college she met the love of her life, Allen H. Kemmerer, USN (Retired). They were married on October 6, 1951 at the Catholic Naval Chapel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. With this union, Angelina and Allen shared sixty-three years of marriage raising a family and enjoying their lives together.
A devout Catholic, her faith was unwavering. Angie, as she liked to be called, passed this devotion on to her family and friends. She also enjoyed many hobbies that included sewing, embroidery, quilting, painting, reading, and playing the piano. She shared many of these interests with her children and grandchildren.
Angelina is preceded in death by her beloved parents and husband. She is survived by two brothers; Captain William J. Longhi, USN (Retired) (Anne) of Ashburn, Virginia, and John Longhi (Juliann) of Tamaqua, Pennsylvania. Also surviving to cherish her memory are her three children; Debra Smith, Dennis Kemmerer (Rhonda), and Carol Huffstutler, all of Corpus Christi. Angelina was also blessed with eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to Santa Fe Home Health, Healthy Horizons and Visiting Angels for guiding Angelina through her final months.
A memorial service, followed by a rosary will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Cage-Mills Funeral Directors, 4901 Everhart Rd., Corpus Christi, Texas.
Condolences may be offered at www.CageMillsFuneralDirectors.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 14, 2019