Angelita J. Ayala
Corpus Christi, TX - Angelita Jimenez Ayala passed away at her home on July 6, 2020. She was 76 years old. She was born on November 13, 1943 on a ranch in Ganado, Texas to Braulio and Leonora Escalon Jimenez.
Angelita graduated from W. B. Ray High School in 1961. She was a homemaker and together with her husband, Vidal, they started and operated Ayala Plumbing until their retirement.
Angelita is survived by her husband of 56 years, Vidal G. Ayala Jr.; children, Adam Ayala and Ann Marie Cortez; grandchildren, Cassandra (Orlando), Joseph, Julius, Emily and Ethan; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home starting at 8:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service to be held at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery.
Services can be viewed on the Memory Gardens Funeral Home Facebook page.
Fond memories may be shared at Memoygardensfuneral.com
.