Angelita J. Ayala
Angelita J. Ayala

Corpus Christi, TX - Angelita Jimenez Ayala passed away at her home on July 6, 2020. She was 76 years old. She was born on November 13, 1943 on a ranch in Ganado, Texas to Braulio and Leonora Escalon Jimenez.

Angelita graduated from W. B. Ray High School in 1961. She was a homemaker and together with her husband, Vidal, they started and operated Ayala Plumbing until their retirement.

Angelita is survived by her husband of 56 years, Vidal G. Ayala Jr.; children, Adam Ayala and Ann Marie Cortez; grandchildren, Cassandra (Orlando), Joseph, Julius, Emily and Ethan; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home starting at 8:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service to be held at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery.

Services can be viewed on the Memory Gardens Funeral Home Facebook page.

Fond memories may be shared at Memoygardensfuneral.com.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
