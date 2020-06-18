Anita C. Arriaga
1924 - 2020
Anita C. Arriaga

Corpus Christi - Anita C. Arriaga, 95, passed away June 16, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

She was born on November 30, 1924 in Goliad, Texas.

Anita worked at HEB meat market for 35 years.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Tomas Arriaga, her parents, Rudolfo and Maria Carbajal and children, Eva and Robert.

She is survived by her children, Thomas "Tommy" Arriaga, Maria Arriaga, Arnold Arriaga and Rudolfo "Rudy" Arriaga and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly.

Interment will follow at Rosehill Memorial Park.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelMHolly.com for the Arriaga family.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly
JUN
JUN
20
Rosary
07:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly
JUN
JUN
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
3618576291
