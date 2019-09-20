|
Anita Kathleen Schulz
Corpus Christi - Anita Kathleen Schulz, went home to Heaven on Thursday September 12, 2019. She was born on November 15, 1956 to Olan "Bud" Blair and Kathleen Vance Blair in San Antonio, Texas. She resided in Houston for several years, and spent the last 30 years living and working in Corpus Christi, Texas as a dedicated employee of American Electric Power. Anita loved her life of simple pleasures visiting with friends and caring for her loved ones. She was a selfless giver, devoted mother and grandmother who many call, "Nanny." She loved watching birds, butterflies, and the Hallmark channel. She looked forward to the Christmas holidays every year, as well as decorating for it too. Her family and friends will always be thankful for the gift that was her life and her beautiful smile we will never forget. Anita was preceded in death by her parents and her infant daughter Lindsay Schulz. She is survived by her brother Robert Blair, sister Sharon Aughinbaugh, and daughters Rachel Sparks, Jessica Schulz, and Stacy Palacios. Her beloved grandchildren are: Isaiah Schulz, Oliver and Sam Palacios, Steven McIntyre, and Skyler and Quay Sparks. A memorial service will be held at the Art Center of Corpus Christi on 100 North Shoreline Boulevard. September 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.metavivor.org for metastatic breast cancer awareness, research, and support.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 20, 2019