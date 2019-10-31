Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
Service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Calvery Light House Apostolic Church
Interment
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Memory Gardens Cemetery
Edna, TX
Anita Marie McDonald Wise


1931 - 2019
Anita Marie McDonald Wise Obituary
Anita Marie McDonald Wise

Corpus Christi - Anita Marie McDonald Wise passed away on October 29, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born on May 13, 1931 in East Liverpool, OH. She graduated from Edna HS and worked many positions as legal secretary, church secretary and treasurer. She was also a member of Calvery Light House Apostolic Church in Portland, TX. Anita had a passion for any human or animal in need. She loved God, her family and church. She also enjoyed bowling, gardening, picture puzzles and cross word puzzles.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John W. McDonald and Daisy Myrtle Norcross McDonald; husband, Harold V. Wise and brother, Wayne E. McDonald.

She is survived by her children, Debra J. Wise Ghormley, Harold (Atina) B. Wise and David E. Wise; grandchildren, Harold Joseph Wise, Christopher William Wise, Krystal Lynn Wise Reynolds, Brooke Layne Wise Melendez, William Harold Ghormley, Deanna Rena Ghormley Parnham, Douglas Brian Ghormley and Richard Aaron Ghormley; 12 great-grandchildren and brother, Robert Warren Arceneaux.

Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel-Memorial Holly on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Services will be held at Calvery Light House Apostolic Church on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 9:00 am with interment to follow, estimated time of arrival 12:30 pm, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna, TX.

To offer condolences please visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
