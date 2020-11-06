1/1
Anita Trevino Lopez
1926 - 2020
Anita Trevino Lopez

Corpus Christi - Anita Trevino Lopez entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at hospital in Corpus Christ, Texas at the age of 94. She was born on February 12, 1926 to Bruno Trevino and Nicasia Zapata Trevino in Falfurrias, Texas. She was a housewife, loving mother and grandmother who had many friends. She made many of those friends in the 28 plus years that she worked as a School Crossing Guard for the City of Corpus Christi. Anita's greatest joy in life was getting to watch over her family. She loved family time.

She was reunited in Heaven with her parents; husband of over 34 years, Jesus Maria Lopez; brothers, Juan, Alfredo and Raul Trevino and sisters, Lupita Trevino Adame, Consuelo Trevino Cabrera, Emma Trevino Cruz and Esperanza Trevino Longoria.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her sons, Gilbert Lopez and Javier Luis Lopez both of Corpus Christi; daughters, Virginia Lopez (Richard) Barraza, Maria Teresa Lopez, Hermelinda Lopez and Lorraine (Jesse) Villanueva all of Corpus Christi; brother, Robert (Mamie) Trevino of Kingsville, Texas; sister, Aida Trevino of Falfurrias; six grandchildren, Emily (John) Juarez, Richard Andrew (Cynthia) Barraza, Analisa Rose Barraza, Julian (Daniella) Lopez, Misty (Bryce) Pohlmeier and Derek (Claire) Lopez; 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Funeraria Del Angel Howard Williams in Falfurrias with Visitation beginning at 8:30 a.m. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Falfurrias. Services will conclude with a Burial at the Falfurrias Burial Park.

Please join us in honoring our loved one, Anita T. Lopez, by visiting our memorial website at www.FunerariaDelAngelHWilliams.com




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Howard-Williams
NOV
10
Rosary
09:30 AM
Funeraria Del Angel Howard-Williams
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Howard-Williams
1208 South St Mary's
Falfurrias, TX 78355
3613252323
