Corpus Chrisiti, TX

Anita "Anna" Valerio Garcia, a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend, took her final breath on January 21, 2019. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas to Paul and Sofia Valerio on March 3, 1954. Anita was loyal, courageous, generous, devoted, clever, a fierce lover of family and friends (whom she considered family), a proud mother and a passionate nurse dedicated to her patients and fellow nurses with a ready smile and laugh for every situation. Upon Anita's passing, she left behind her soulmate and devoted husband of forty-five years, Dio. To cherish her memories, she leaves her children: Donnie (Teresa), Isaac, and Brandon Vargas; siblings: Paul C. Valerio (Teresa), Juan Ruben Valerio (Alicia), Noni Guartuche (Oscar), Charlotte Valdez (Lupe), Martha Ruiz, Valerie Perez (Frank), Sandra Valerio (Melody); sister-in-law: Janie Cantu (Richard); an ever growing number of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, all of whom are heartbroken without her, because to know Anna meant you were closer to home. We will honor her memory on Saturday, February 16, beginning with Visitation at 2:00 p.m., a Holy Rosary to be recited at 3:00 p.m., and A Celebration of Life at Guardian Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 10, 2019
