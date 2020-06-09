Ann Ellen RayCorpus Christi - Ann Ellen Ray, a lifelong resident of Corpus Christi, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Brookdale Trinity Towers Corpus Christi, Texas. Ann attended W.B. Ray High School, Del Mar College and University of Texas. She was married to John "Sonny" Ray.She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank Harmon and Bernice "Pete" (Timon) Harmon, She is survived by her three sons, Jeffery Ray of Kyle, Texas, John Ray of Kyle, Texas and Jason Ray of Corpus Christi, Texas. Grandsons, Justin Ray of Kyle, Texas and Joseph Ray of Magnolia, Texas. She is also survived by her sister Sue Bown of Dickinson, Texas.Ann instructed ballet classes for more than 30 years from her home in Bessar Park. She also taught adult tap classes later in her career. She was well loved by all her students. Her ballet recitals were known for their creativity and unique style. Her passion for the arts and design continued as she spent many years as an artist creating unique paintings, clothing designs and artisan jewelry. She was also known for her sense of humor and storytelling. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Rose Hill Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Blessed Sacrament Convent, 4105 Ocean Dr Corpus Christi, TX 78411.