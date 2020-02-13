|
|
Ann H. McFarland
Corpus Christi - Ann H. McFarland was born July 26, 1925 in Otto Texas. She left this world for Heaven on Friday, February 7, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her Husband, Ira Maurice McFarland on March 25, 2012, her parents, Oscar and Anna Hoffman, her brother, Clarence O. Hoffman, and her sister in law, Angela Hoffman.
Ann is survived by her daughter, LeAnn (Joseph) Diou, her grand children, Donovan Maurice Diou, Dustin Myles Diou, and Lauren Nichole (Joseph) Diou-Garza. She is also survived by her nieces Gail Kuehl, Georgean Byars, and her nephew, Alan (Wanda) Hoffman, as well as her great nieces, nephews, and cousins.
We, her family remember in gratitude her friends and family in Mart, Texas for their love, help, and support. It was a comfort to know that while she lived there alone she was watched over. She missed everyone so much and loved you all dearly.
We are grateful also to Christus Hospice for their guidance and support. Their caring staff were always there when needed.
There are not words to express our deep gratitude to Shelly Gerber and her team who patiently, tirelessly, and with enormous love cared for Mom. Without their support we would have felt lost.
A memorial service will be held in Mart Texas at a later date. To honor her memory, donations may be made to The First United Methodist Church Of Mart or the .
Arrangements entrusted to: Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020