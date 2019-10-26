|
Ann Matula Skrobarczyk
Corpus Christi - Ann Matula Skrobarczyk, age 91, went home to her heavenly Father on Friday, October 25, 2019. She was born in Orange Grove and graduated from Orange Grove High School. She was co-owner of Bob's City Garage, an auto repair shop, located on South Padre Island Drive for 38 years.
Ann is predeceased by her parents, Felix and Bessie Matula, her brother, Victor Matula and her daughter, Loretta Ctvrtlik
She is survived by her spouse of 64 years, Robert Anthony Skrobarcyzk Sr. and five children- Cecilia (Reed) Greene, Damian (Gail) Skrobarczyk, Lois (Robert) Morris, Bob (Caaren) Skrobarczyk, Joe (Kristi) Skrobarczyk, son-in-law, Tom Ctvrtlik, twelve grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Ann's family would like to thank her caregivers, including Janka Aufreiter, the staffs of Kindred Hospice and Comfort House, as well as her Pastor Fr. James Vasquez, nephew Fr. Paul Hesse, numerous visiting priests, relatives, neighbors and friends.
Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 3210 S. Padre Island Dr. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019