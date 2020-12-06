Ann Turner



Georgetown - Ann (Annie Claire Harrison) Turner, age 95, of Georgetown, Texas, died of heart failure on November 8, 2020. Ann was born July 15, 1925, in Bainbridge, Decatur County, Georgia to Lula Mae Harrison and John A. Harrison. At age 13, her mother Lula Mae, moved the family to Miami, Florida.



Near the end of World War II, Ann met her Texas Hero, Weldon Emerson Turner at a chaperoned USO dance on Miami Beach and on May 26, 1945, they were married. Weldon and Ann then moved to Corpus Christi, Texas to start their new life.



Ann was a loving wife and mother and also worked outside the home for 20 years in the insurance field; first with Harold Easley Claims Adjusters and then with Farmers' Insurance. She was also a member of Insurance Women of Texas. After retirement, Ann and Weldon traveled internationally and in their RV around the United States. In 2002, they moved from Corpus Christi to Sun City, Georgetown, Texas, to be near their children, where Weldon died March 13, 2014, after 69 years of marriage.



Ann was a member of the Sanctuary Church, in Austin, Texas.



Ann's life centered around her home, Weldon, Patricia and Jeff. Her favorite quote was "life is what you make it." She was artistic and beautiful, loved people and playing card games and creating colorful, beaded jewelry. She was the original southern bell and steel magnolia, surviving Stage 1 lung cancer at 94 while all the while, living with congestive heart failure. She is our heroine. Hers was a life well lived and she is greatly loved and missed.



Survivors include: Daughter, Patricia Ann Turner and husband, Richard Whitenton of Georgetown, Texas; her son, Jeffrey Turner, of Austin, Texas; step grand-children, Paige Martin and Megan Whitenton; and step-great grandson, Dru Theo Durbin, of Austin, Texas; Bobby (Nephew) and wife, Diane Turner; and Valerie (Niece) and husband Arlin Surface, of Belton, Texas.



John (Johnny) R. Harrison, Nephew; John R. Harrison, Jr. (JR) Great Nephew; Elliot Alexander Harrison, Great, Great Nephew; Islamorada Florida; Jessica R. Harrison, Great Niece, Austin, Texas. Valerie Ann Schmidt, Niece; Michael Schmidt, Great nephew, Longview TX; Leah Schmidt, Great Niece, Hawaii; James (Jimmy) Carter Harrison; Nephew; Katlyn Harrison, Great Niece, Tallahassee, FL; James Harrison Great Nephew, Atlanta, GA; and Seaborn Mark (Beanie) Harrison, Nephew, Houston, TX.









