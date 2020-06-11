Anna CockePortland - Anna Cocke, age 69, went to be with the Lord on June 11, 2020. She was born on October 18, 1950 to Michael and Marie Horodnyckyi in Crosbyton, Texas. She was raised in Herferd and Umbarger, Texas. Anna graduated from High School and College in Amarillo, Texas in 1970.Anna married her husband William C. Cocke, Sr. of 24 years on February 28,, 1996. She was employed by Allied Home Mortgage for over 20 years. Anna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.Anna enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting dolls, and being with her grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love of laughter, dignity and class.Anna is preceded in death by her mother and father, Michael and Marie Horodnyckyi.She is survived by her loving husband, William "Bill" C. Cocke, Sr. Her daughter, Sabra Oft; sons, Robert Altman (Carrie) and Michael Burnett (Lee Ann), Will Cocke Jr. (Ashley), Ross Cocke (Lisa); daughter Katherine Elizabeth Cocke, sisters Mary White and Nadia Newson; brothers, Ronnie Horodnyckyi (Laura) and Tommy Horodnyckyi (Terisa). She loved her many grandchildren, nieces and nephews with all her heart.A visitation, and prayer service will be held from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Seaside Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service beginning at 6 PM. A private entombment for family and close friends will take place on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 10 AM.