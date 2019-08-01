|
|
Anna "Ann" Lydia Hartung Cleveland
Corpus Christi - Anna 'Ann' Lydia Hartung Cleveland - age 88 - died peacefully July 28, 2019.
'Ann' was the daughter of Gustav Hartung and Lydia Nelly Erna Giersch, who both immigrated from Germany in the 1920's. They married and settled in Boston, MA, where Ann grew up. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1948 and took a Secretarial Training Course. She worked for several years in several business offices.
In 1959, on a blind date, she met the love of her life - Henry Lyman Cleveland. He was an Army serviceman stationed in Alaska, but on leave to Boston. After he returned to Alaska, they corresponded by letter. Three months later they married in Boston, MA on October 25, 1959.
Some years later the military sent Henry to Paris, France. Ann went with him and had a wonderful year overseas. He retired from the Military in 1966. In 1967, they moved to Corpus Christi, TX, to be closer to Henry's brother and wife. Henry secured a Civil Service job at the Army Depot, rebuilding Army aircraft helicopters at the Naval Air Station. Sadly in 1993 Ann's dear mother died in January. Then on July 9, 1993, Ann's beloved Henry died. She had lost her mother and beloved husband that same year. It was a very difficult time.
Ann was an animal lover. Over the years she had numerous dogs, cats, and a parrot who 'talked' all the time. She was also an avid gardener, and had beautiful plants in her yard. After Henry died in 1993, she started buying small devotion booklets. She would take them to various hospitals and distribute to patients. She became very well known as the 'devotion lady'.
She was a lifetime member of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and was a member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Corpus Christi, TX.
Around 2008 Ann realized that she should not drive anymore. She asked the church Pastor if anyone could come get her groceries. Several ladies from the church took turns with weekly grocery shopping. Around 2010, the helpers were down to one.
Melissa Childs, that friend, got groceries and took her to doctor appointments. They became very dear friends. Rest in peace good and faithful servant!
Funeral services will be held at Seaside Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Visitation is Friday, August 2nd from 9-11 am, with a Graveside Service to follow at 11:30 am at Seaside Memorial Park Garden Mausoleum. Ann's Pastor Rev. Kevin Jennings will officiate.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 5101 Saratoga, Corpus Christi, TX, in memory of Ann Cleveland, or to a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 1, 2019