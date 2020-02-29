|
|
Anna Mae Kemp Canchola
Anna Mae Kemp Canchola, born February 4, 1957 went to be with Christ on February 26, 2020 with her loving husband of 23 years Daniel Canchola by her side.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Benton W. Kemp Jr. (2019).
She is survived by: her children, Marcus James Kemp (Shree) and Christy Mae Walker and her stepdaughter Cindy Kern (Dan) her grandchildren Chelsea and Colleen Kemp; her siblings Jackie Kemp Mueller (Carl), Gennie Ritter Salinas (Norman), James Ritter Sr. (Pam) and Sam Ritter and sister in law Robin Fear Kemp as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Anna loved living on the Nueces River where she lived most of her life alongside Danny and her dogs. She enjoyed drinking beer and a good bar b que with friends and family. You'd see Anna wearing a bandana, dancing in her living room while working on her favorite jigsaw puzzles and listening to music.
Anna left a few notes in her Bible written many years ago: I want the song "Shed Me No Tears" played at my funeral and the words remember me with smiles and laughter- I will always be with you. I don't care where you dig that hole cuz it's never going to see my soul! Do whatever you want with my body because I won't be in it anymore! I'll see you again in Heaven. Praise the Lord!!!
A special thank you to Christus Hopsice team for their loving support. Memorial services celebrating Anna Mae's life will be held on March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Guardian funeral home chapel.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020