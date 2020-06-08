Anna Mae Weeks



Lockhart, TX - Anna Mae Weeks, 95, of Lockhart, Texas died on June 1, 2020.



Anna Mae Knapp was born in Excello, Missouri on February 9th 1925. She was the child of Lottie and Charles Knapp. Anna had two brothers and three sisters. She attended Macon high school in Missouri. After high school Anna Mae worked as a nurse's aide in a tuberculosis hospital in Missouri before becoming engaged to her childhood sweetheart, Donald Weeks of Bevier on July 4th, 1941. On December 7, 1941, the bombing of Pearl Harbor changed their lives forever. The teenagers became part of the "Greatest Generation" by answering the call of their country. Donald and Anna Mae married on April 4th, 1942 and were soon separated by the war. Donald enlisted in the Navy and Anna went to work in a munitions factory in Providence, Rhode Island. Anna built metal boxes to hold ammunition and folded parachutes in the factories in the classic Rosie the Riveter style. Donald was stationed in Pearl Harbor during the battle of Midway and was later transferred to the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas. After the war, the couple settled in Corpus Christi and raised their two daughters, Donna Ann and Carla Eileen. They resided in Corpus Christi for 58 years until Donald's death in 2003. Anna then moved to Lockhart, Texas to live with her youngest daughter, Carla and son-in-law Robert Steinbomer.



Anna lived to see three grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren born. Anna passed away peacefully of natural causes in the early morning hours of June 1, 2020. Everyone that knew Anna praised her strength, sweet nature, and her ability to dispense unconditional love to her family. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten by all that knew her. Anna Mae is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Donald Weeks, and by her youngest daughter Carla Weeks Steinbomer of Lockhart. Anna Mae is survived by her oldest daughter, Donna Weeks Bevly of Austin; son-in-law, Robert Steinbomer of Lockhart; granddaughter, Anissa (Larry) Beal of Corpus Christi; granddaughter, Lori (Ty) Dorsey of Central Texas; grandson, Jon-Eric (Jessica) Steinbomer of Austin; great-grandchildren, Dillon Beal, Lacee (Adam) Hinojosa, Dakota (Arlene) Beal, Kassidee (Justin) Heimerl, Brianna, Coltin, Chianna, Savanna, and Emily Mae Steinbomer. She is also survived by a fifth generation of great-great-grandchildren; Ryder Hinojosa, Autumn Hinojosa, and Owen Hinojosa. Other family to survive her include her nephew, Keith (Carolyn Faye) Downey of Atlanta, Missouri; her sister Peggy Martin of Texas and many nieces and nephews and other family and lifelong friends. Anna will be laid to rest with her husband in the Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, Missouri later this summer after a long life that was well lived and full of love.









