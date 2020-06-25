Anna Maria Campos
Corpus Christi - Anna Maria Campos of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 69. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on December 16, 1950 and graduated from Moody High School in the year of 1969.
Anna retired from Citgo and will be remembered for being one of the first female Hispanics working as an operator starting in the 1970's. She was strong, generous, had the biggest heart of gold and worked hard to provide a good living. Always there for her family, including her mother, her grandchildren, her great grandson and the entire Campos family. She had the greatest sense of humor and empowering advice. We will honor her legacy by staying a strong family.
Anna was a devout Catholic and a proud parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church. She will be remembered for her love of family and was the Dallas Cowboys and Moody Baseball's number one fan.
She is reunited with her father, Juan Campos; brother, Armando Campos and a sister, Oralia Herrera.
She leaves her loving memories to her mother, Guadalupe M. Campos; daughter, Sandra De Leon; three grandchildren, Anne Marie Sustaita, Jesse Sustaita, Amy Chavez; great grandson, Aiden Sustaita; siblings, Juan Campos, Tony Campos, Alex Campos, Joe Campos, Roy Campos, Gloria Aguilar, Yolanda Campos, Sylvia Campos, Dora Wilburn and Gracie Campos; she also leaves numerous nephews, nieces and extended family members.
Family will receive friends on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 the Funeral Home and the Church will require masks to be worn by all in attendance.
