Anna Marie Enrriques
Robstown - Anna Marie Enrriques, born June 10, 1961 to Abraham and Adela G. Enrriques was called home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2019. After she graduated from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor she began her teaching career at Falfurrias High school. She continued teaching at Odem -Edroy High school and retired from teaching at her alma mater, Robstown High School after 32 years of service. She loved teaching science and taught just about every science course. Her love for students was evident in the way she always championed for students to excel.
Anna was a member of River Hills Baptist Church and while there she helped with Vacation Bible School, sang in the Sanctuary choir and helped with the nursing home ministry. She was a living example of kindness, compassion and caring to all who came into her path.
Anna is preceded in death by her father Abraham V. Enrriques and brother Abelardo Enrriques.
She is survived by her mother, Adela G. Enrriques, brother, Albert, Sr. (Celia) Enrriques, Julie (the late Abelardo) Enrriques and sisters Annette and Amy. She is also survived by her nephews Albert, Jr., Aaron (Joanna), Adan (Belen), and Abram (Bianca) Enrriques, nieces Adrienne (Rolando) Reyes, Alissa (John) Sledge and Audra (Will) Burkett. She also loved her eight great nephews and three great nieces.
A memorial service was held at River Hills Baptist Church on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 7 pm with the family receiving friends from 2-7 pm. The funeral service will be held on Monday September 16, 2019 at 2 pm. Visitation with family will be from 11am-2pm. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
