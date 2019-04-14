|
|
Our heavenly father has taken our beloved sister Anna Marie Garcia (Reyes) who passed away at the age of 62 on April 7, 2019 in Houston, TX.
Anna Marie Garcia was born February 11, 1957 and was a 1975 Graduate of Foy H Moody High School.
She worked as an LVN @ Bay Shore Hospital in Houston for many years until her retirement.
Anna Marie is preceded in death by her parents Felix R Garcia and Concepcion B Garcia, Brother Felix R Garcia, III.
She is survived by her husband Emmanuel Reyes, daughter Brianna Reyes and son Benjamin Garcia. She is also survived by her grandchildren Alyssa Garcia and Benjamin A. Garcia.
Anna Marie is survived by her sisters and brothers, Diana Paris (Tim), Carmen Garcia (Lorenzo), Margaret Ochoa (John), Norma Garcia (sister-in-law), Roger B Garcia (Irene), Joseph D Garcia, and Michael Garcia (Diana), along with many nieces and nephews.
Marie loved all her uncles and aunts, especially her very dear Aunt Gloria and Uncle Joe which have always been there for her in more ways that we can ever repay them.
Taking care of her great nephew "Chupies" (Marcello Guerrero) brought her much joy and would always make her day.
Services will be held at Felix Morales Funeral Home, 2901 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 on Monday April 15 with a rosary at 7pm that evening.
Funeral mass will be on Tuesday April 16 at 12pm St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4918 Cochran St, Houston, TX 77009.
Followed by the burial at Hollywood Cemetery, 3506 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009. Our dear sister will be missed.
LOVE YOU SISTER
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 14, 2019