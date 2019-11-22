|
Anna Tula Lee Tillison Bardwell Barrasi
Corpus Christi - Anna Bardwell Barrasi, 86, went to her Heavenly Father, November 20, 2019 after home hospice care. Born on January 15, 1933 in Clegg, Texas to Henry Bo & Fannie Bell Tillison, Anna was a strong, independent, adventurous spirited woman. At age 4 she said she would travel all over the world and she did. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 37 years Earl Denzel Bardwell, the father of their 6 children whom she traveled Texas, Louisiana, and many foreign nations with his oilfield work; and after his death, her 2nd husband of 27 years, Peter E. Barrasi who shared her passion for cooking. Also preceding in death were her brothers Walter Tillison, Cyrus Robert Tillison and Henry Reese Tillison, sister Corine Sherman Myers, son Denzel Ray Bardwell, daughters, Darline Brasher Hayes and Earline Castleberry Rote. Survived by brothers Ralph (Norma) Moore-Dallas; Jimmy Sherman-Vidor; son Alvin Earl (Barbie) Bardwell; and daughters Patricia (William) Lumry and Donna Kay (Gene) Bryan and 18 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren, and 18 great, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and all her many other "kids." Her greatest joy in life was her family, cooking, sewing, and traveling. Anna was never afraid as she put her trust and faith in the Lord and taught her children to do likewise.
Memorial Services will begin promptly at 2:00 pm at Guardian Funeral Home; 5922 Crosstown Access, Corpus Christi, TX 78417 with a video beginning at 1:00 pm, at the same location.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019