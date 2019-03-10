Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Louise (Emser) Ferguson


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne Louise (Emser) Ferguson Obituary
Anne Louise Emser Ferguson

Corpus Christi, TX

Anne Louise Emser Ferguson, 87, was called home to her Lord March 5, 2019. She was born November 4, 1931 to Henry John Emser and Linda Ellen Finlay Emser in Saint Louis, Missouri. Anne is preceded in death by her husband, John Kenneth Ferguson, whom she met and married while both were serving in the United States Marine Corps.

Anne is survived by daughters, Katharine Ferguson of Corpus Christi, Texas and Karen Walsh of Tampa, Florida; niece, Mary Ann Valtsin of Saint Louis, Missouri; brother-in-law, William J Ferguson of Edmund, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Aline Kelly of Ennis, Texas; niece, Cheryl Warren of Bishop, Texas; several other wonderful nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 12th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Sawyer-George Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 13th in Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with The Rev. Jonathan Wickham, Rector of All Saints' Episcopal Church officiating.

Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers friends are asked to make donations to All Saints' Episcopal Church, 3026 S. Staples St. Corpus Christi, TX 78404, in memory of Anne Ferguson.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361)242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 10, 2019
