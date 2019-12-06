|
Anne White Dobbins
Anne White Dobbins died on November 30, 2019 while living in Fredericksburg, Texas. She was born in Chuckatuck, Virginia on June 16, 1928.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Dobbins, and son Charles J. Dobbins, Jr. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Tommy Dubois; her son and daughter-in-law, Bur and Melissa Dobbins; her grandson and his wife, Scott and Wynn Dubois; her granddaughter and her husband, Laura and Skipper Dunham and their children Wake and Pace; and her granddaughter Elizabeth Dobbins; and her grandson Dylan Dobbins. She is also survived by her friend and caregiver, John Lovell.
Although a Texan for most of her life, she was born and raised in Virginia. She never lost her Virginia accent or her love of Virginia. There was nothing that she loved more than serving the Church and participating in many ministries on her own and alongside her husband who was an Episcopal priest for more than 40 years. She loved God and the Episcopal Church.
A memorial service will take place at a later time.
In lieu of flowers a gift to the Virginia Historical Society, P.O. Box 7311, Richmond, VA 23221-0311, St. Peter's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 1807, Rockport, TX 78381 or a .
