Annette Arellano Leal



Premont - Annette Arellano Leal, Age 40, passed away on August 21st, 2020, at Pam Specialty Hospital of San Antonio Medical Center. She was born October 30th, 1979, in Falfurrias, TX, to Jose (Frank) and Esmeralda Arellano. She was a graduate of Noah's Ark Christian School, class of 1998. She married her husband Felipe Leal, Jr on December, 31st, 2013, in Pleasanton, TX.



She was a Wireless Account Manager for Verizon in Pleasanton regional area and took pride in her work.



Annette was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family and loved to bring everyone together. Annette is survived by her husband of 6 years Felipe Leal, Jr, her daughters Makaylah Danae Canales(16), Ariacelli Lliana Nicholette Leal(5) and her son Liam Ethen Asher Leal(2). Her mother Esmeralda (Esme) Guerra of Kingsville, TX and sister Crystal Arellano of Premont, TX. Annette had 3 nephews that she loved very much, Isaiah Rodriguez, Elijah Montez & Oliver Gomez.



Annette is preceded in death by her loving father Jose (Frank) Arellano.



Annette was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her and experienced her kindness. The family asks that you keep them in your prayers throughout their time of grief, stay safe and stay healthy during these dire times. Family, friends and those whose lives have been touched by Annette are invited to Alaniz Funeral home 516 N St Marys St #3632, Falfurrias, TX, for a rememberance on October 17th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Premont Cemetery where Annette will be set to rest with her late father.



Facial masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced while attending funeral and burial services due to the current pandemic.









