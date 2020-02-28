|
|
Annette "Tita" Harrington Nelson
Corpus Christi - Annette "Tita" Harrington Nelson, 73, passed away at home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born on July 30, 1946 in Refugio, Texas, to the late A. H. and Doris May Harrington. She retired after 25 years from Beall's Stores having worked at both the Parkdale and Beeville, Texas, locations.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Nelson, her son Thomas B. Nelson and her brother Jerry (Betty) Harrington. She is survived by her daughter Kimberly (Philip) Barker, her brother John (Gail) Harrington and her grandchildren Kathryn and Luke Barker and Holley, Erin and Ford Nelson. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and her little dog, Gizmo.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020