Annette Peeples

Corpus Christi - Annette Ethel Peeples, 88, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away June 17, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1932 in Corpus Christi.
Annette spent her childhood years around Bishop, Banquete and Robstown areas. She often talked about skipping school and going swimming in Banquete Creek, even though she never learned to swim. The group would hitch a ride back to school or home - hanging their heads out of the window to dry their hair, so parents and teachers wouldn't know.
In her teenage years, she began dating L.W. Peeples, Jr., her future husband. When they were out driving around by themselves, or with other couples such as Bill Bode, Maxine Waggoner, Edward McMeans, and Charlotte Hardin, they would get out of the car and dance on the country roads when a good dance song came on the radio. Annette was also a member of the Banquete Bulldogs pep squad, and of course L.W. played football. Annette and L.W. were married on June 26, 1949.
She grew up during the Great Depression. A verse from the group, Alabama song comes to mind. The song was "Song of the South" and the verse was "...somebody told us wall street fell - but we were so poor, we couldn't tell...". Very tough times.
Annette loved bunco, card games, dominos, dancing and flowers. She worked at Corpus Christi National Bank and Nunn Electric as her career moved forward into retirement.
She lived in the same house that she and L.W. built in 1958 until 2017, when her health declined.
She spent her last years at Windsor Nursing Home.
Annette is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Helen Juergens and husband, L.W. Peeples, Jr.
She is survived by her two sons, Brad (Roxanne) Peeples and Craig Peeples (David); two granddaughters, Delanie (Jeremy) Johnson and Sheridon (Steven) Dyer; and two great grandsons, Hunter and Harrison Johnson. Also surviving her is her brother, Dwayne (Carolee) Juergens.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 A.M. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rick Milby officiating.
Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Dale Hoff, Mike Anderson, George Yaklin, Jerry Ellison, Ralph Balko And Steven Dyer. Many thanks for all the prayers and support. Special thanks and appreciation to the Windsor nursing staff and Christus Spohn nurses.
Charitable donations may be made to Windsor Nursing Home or Christus Spohn Hospice.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
