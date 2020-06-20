Annie Josephine Clarke Wilson
Corpus Christi - Annie Josephine Clarke Wilson, born September 20, 1934, in Waterside, Derry in Northern Ireland, to John Clarke and Mary Johnston, went to be with the blessed Lord on June 7, 2020, at Spohn South Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas. She met and married the love of her life, James W. Wilson, in London, England, while he was in the United States Navy. They lived in several locations in the US before settling in Corpus Christi, Texas, where Annie continued her career in fashion by working at Fedway and Lichenstein's for many years before opening her own couture-clothing store, called Anne J. Wilson, located in the Town and Country Shopping Center. Over the years, she dressed many local woman for weddings, debutante parties, style shows and local/statewide events. She, especially, loved her buying trips to New York and Dallas with her customer wants in mind. Upon retirement, Annie studied and became a US Citizen for which she was very proud.
She is predeceased by her parents and husband of 55 years (10-17-2013), sisters, Elizabeth and Maureen; brothers, Frank, Anthony, Don, Ronald, William, George; and her beloved pets, Mac and Coco. She is survived by her three brothers, Patrick, Bernard, and Teddy; and several nieces and nephews, who all reside in England and Ireland. The family would like to thank Linda Brooks for her service, loyalty and love for Annie. Also, they wish to express their gratitude to the Martin Family for their love and service.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Immigration Fund, 3115 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas, or to your favorite charity. To view Annie's tribute, please visit www.seasidefuneral.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.